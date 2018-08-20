FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 12:55 AM / a few seconds ago

Australian PM Turnbull plays down risk of leadership challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Embattled Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull played down speculation on Monday of an imminent leadership challenge within his own party, saying he enjoyed the confidence of his Cabinet and party room.

Turnbull was asked repeatedly at a news conference, called to announce the latest changes to a key national energy policy, about a possible challenge from the right wing of his Liberal Party, the senior partner in the government coalition.

“Can I say, I have, I enjoy the confidence of the Cabinet and of my party room,” Turnbull said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Paul Tait)

