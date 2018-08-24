FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 24, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's outgoing PM to resign from parliament leaving govt one-seat majority at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he would resign from parliament “not before too long” after being ousted in a leadership battle, leaving the government’s one-seat majority at risk.

Turnbull’s resignation would leave the government of new Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing a by-election for Turnbull’s Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority.

“I’ll be leaving the parliament not before too long. As I have always said. I’ve been very clear about that. It’s not a secret,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Treasurer Morrison will become Australia’s 30th prime minister after winning a Liberal party leadership vote on Friday, ending an internecine battle that has scarred the conservative government ahead of an election due by May 2019. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.