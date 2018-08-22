Besieged Australian PM expected to address press at 0300 GMT - ABC

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. (0300 GMT) in Canberra, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday, a day after he narrowly survived a leadership challenge from within his party.

Turnbull survived the challenge bid from former home affairs minister Peter Dutton in a party-room vote, but expectations that Turnbull would soon face another challenge, possibly within days, were stoked when eight Cabinet ministers backed Dutton.

The ABC flashed news of the expected press conference on its television bulletin, without citing sources or the subject of the news conference. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)