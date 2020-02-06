Bonds News
Australia prime minister announces cabinet reshuffle

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of two senior ministers.

Morrison said Keith Pitt - a well-known supporter of nuclear power and the country’s coal industry - will become Australia’s minister for mining and resources.

David Littleproud, Australia’s minister for drought, will combine that role with the responsibility of overseeing the country’s A$60 billion ($40 billion) agricultural sector.

The appointments come after Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign from her post as the minister of agriculture on Sunday after an independent audit found money from a A$100 million sports development fund was used to target votes ahead of last year’s federal election.

Matt Canavan resigned earlier this week as minister for mining and resources amid a fracture in the National Party - the junior partner in Morrison’s coalition government.

