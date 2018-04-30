UPDATE 1-Alinta bids for AGL's Liddell coal-fired plant in Australia

* AGL says expects to receive bid later on Monday

* AGL wants to hold on to Liddell until 2022

* AGL plans to replace Liddell with $1 bln of new capacity (Adds AGL comment, background on Alinta)

MELBOURNE, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Alinta Energy said on Monday it has submitted a bid to AGL Energy for the ageing Liddell coal-fired power station which serves Australia’s most populous state.

AGL has long flagged it plans to shut the plant in 2022 as part of a phased exit from coal-fired power, but has come under pressure from the federal government to sell it to ensure back-up generation for intermittent wind and solar power.

Alinta and others see an opportunity in keeping the plant in New South Wales state (NSW) open, as coal-fired power could fetch a premium at times when the market is short on renewable energy.

“We can confirm Alinta Energy has fulfilled our commitment and submitted a non-binding offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders,” Alinta said in an email to Reuters.

Alinta, owned by Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, declined to comment on how much it had offered.

AGL said it had yet to receive any offer but it had been advised that Alinta would send its bid later on Monday.

“AGL has not sought to sell the Liddell power station, as it requires Liddell to provide energy to its customers until 2022 and for repurposing as part of its NSW generation plan post 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Beyond 2022, it plans to replace Liddell’s capacity by spending about A$1.36 billion ($1.03 billion) on 750 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired power plants, 1,600 MW of renewable power, a 250 MW battery at Liddell, a 100 MW upgrade of its Bayswater coal-fired plant, and 150 MW of demand management.

It has already spent around A$920 million to keep Liddell operating reliably until 2022, when it will be 50 years old.

Alinta last year bought a newer coal-fired plant, Loy Yang B, in Victoria state for more than A$1.1 billion, beefing up its position to compete with Australia’s biggest generators — AGL, Origin Energy and Energy Australia, owned by Hong Kong’s CLP Holdings. ($1 = 1.3198 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Paulina Duran; editing by Richard Pullin)