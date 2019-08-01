UPDATE 1-Australia's AGL extends life of two power plants to avert blackouts

(Adds details on closure schedule, background on Liddell)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest power producer, AGL Energy, said on Friday it would keep two power plants open for slightly longer than previously flagged to help shore up electricity supply.

AGL said it will keep three out of four units at its Liddell power station open for a year over schedule, having originally planned to close the ageing coal-fired plant in 2022 as it engineers a phased exit from coal.

The company said on Friday it has informed the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) that it will close only one unit at the plant in April 2022, but keep the remaining three open until April 2023.

AGL said it will also keep its Torrens A power station near Adelaide in South Australia running this summer, before closing it down progressively by 2022.

AGL had previously planned to mothball two of four units by November this year, but said it was seeking state government permission to continue to operate this summer to help mitigate the impact of an ongoing outage at its Loy Yang A Power Station.

Australia’s strained power grid has suffered blackouts in previous summers as demand for air-conditioning has soared and coal-fired generators struggled to meet the surge in consumption.

Coal- and gas-fired power plants are essential to back up intermittent supply from wind and solar power.

Last year, AGL had turned down a A$250 million ($170 million) offer for Liddell from Chinese-owned Alinta Energy.