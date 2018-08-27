Australia's Victoria state gets $2 bln in land title register rights deal with First State Super

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state has agreed to sell a four-decade concession to run its land and property registries to pension fund First State Super for A$2.86 billion ($2.09 billion), the government said in a statement on Monday.

The state will use the proceeds to invest in schools, hospitals and transport projects, according to the statement.

First State Super last year was part of a consortium that paid A$2.6 billion to get a similar land title lease in neighboring New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.