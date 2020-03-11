Australia's 'AAA' rating not under immediate threat from coronavirus -S&P

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s coveted ‘AAA’ credit rating is not under immediate threat from a likely technical recession while a widely expected fiscal stimulus package was unlikely to strain the country’s credit worthiness, ratings agency S&P said on Wednesday.

“We believe the ‘AAA’ rating on Australia can weather a temporary economic shock,” the agency said in a statement.

“The country’s strong fiscal position has provided it with some room to maneuver at the current rating.”

S&P forecast Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.30 trillion) economy would slip into recession in the first half of 2020. ($1=1.5363 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)