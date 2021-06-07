S&P revises Australia outlook to stable from negative on 'swift economic recovery'

June 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that it had revised the outlook on its long-term ratings on Australia to stable from negative citing the country’s “swift economic recovery” from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AAA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on Australia,” S&P said in a statement.

The Australian government’s “swift” and “decisive” fiscal and health response to contain the pandemic and limit long-term economic scarring has seen the economy recover quicker and stronger than previously expected by S&P, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)