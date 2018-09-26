S&P upgrades outlook on Australian states, affirms AAA rating

SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P raised its oulook on two Australian states and Treasury Corps on Thursday and affirmed their AAA ratings, thus removing the danger of a downgrade.

The outlook revisions reflect a similar action last week on Australia’s long-term sovereign credit rating. Australia is one of only 10 nations in the world with a AAA credit rating from the top three agencies.

S&P now has stable outlook on New South Wales and Victoria states, the Australian Capital Territory and two Treasury Corps, it added. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole;)