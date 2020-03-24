Bonds News
March 24, 2020 / 12:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia c.bank to buy up to $2.4 bln in govt bonds as part of QE

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) proposed on Tuesday to buy A$4 billion ($2.35 billion) in government bonds as part of its quantitative easing (QE) programme to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25%.

The RBA will buy bonds maturing in December 2021, July 2022, April 2026 and November 2028, it said.

The RBA has purchased A$9 billion in Australian government bonds since it launched QE on March 20 in a bid to ensure credit was cheap and freely available across the economy as the hit from the coronavirus pandemic deepens. ($1 = 1.7013 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below