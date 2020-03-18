Australia's central bank to make policy announcement at 0330 GMT Thursday

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank will make a monetary policy announcement at 2:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) on Thursday, according to a post on its website.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had already said that Governor Philip Lowe would give a speech and conference call at 0500 GMT, but the timing of the policy statement is new.

Markets widely expect RBA will cut its main cash rate a quarter point to 0.25% on Thursday and announce a move to quantitative easing, including buying government bonds, as part of a global effort to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)