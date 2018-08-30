FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's central bank says power failure disrupts payment system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said on Thursday an internal power failure at its data centre in Sydney has affected its payment services.

“There have been disruptions to the payment system but normal service is gradually being restored,” an RBA spokeswoman told Reuters.

“It’s (affected) all the payment services.”

Systems are being restored at an alternative data centre, the RBA had earlier tweeted.

The central bank’s “payments system” includes clearing and settlement for cash, cards, cheques and electronic funds transfer transactions, which customers use to make payments as well as the arrangements that ensure funds move from accounts at one bank to another.

It was not immediately known if point of sales or other services had been affected by the disruption. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

