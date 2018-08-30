UPDATE 1-Australia's central bank says power failure disrupts payment system

(Adds RBA and Westpac comment)

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said on Thursday an internal power failure at its data centre in Sydney has affected some of its payment services.

The infrastructure that supports its real-time payment services - the New Payments Platform - was unaffected by the outage, the RBA said.

“There have been disruptions to the payment system but normal service is gradually being restored,” an RBA spokeswoman told Reuters.

The central bank’s payments system includes clearing and settlement for cash, cards, cheques and electronic funds transfer transactions.

The RBA said in a tweet that routine maintenance of its fire control systems caused the interruption at its key data centre.

The Bank is in the process of re-establishing full services, it added, without providing a timeframe.

Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s No.2 lender, told Reuters the outage was impacting all financial institutions across Australia. It did not provide any details.

It was not immediately known if point of sales or other services had been affected by the disruption.