Australia's APRA to stress test banks against climate change

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s prudential regulator said on Monday it was seeking to estimate the financial impact from a changing climate on the country’s largest financial institutions by conducting so-called “vulnerability assessments”.

The assessment will be designed this year and executed in 2021, starting with banks, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said. Other industries such as insurance and pension funds would follow after.

The “climate change financial risk vulnerability assessment” will involve entities estimating the potential physical impacts of a changing climate, including extreme weather events, on their balance sheet, as well as the risks that may arise from the global transition to a low-carbon economy, APRA added. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)