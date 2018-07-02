Goldman to review bookbuilding after Healthscope block query -Australia regulator

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said the local arm of Goldman Sachs has agreed to review how it sells shares to investors, after it failed to notify the market about dwindling interest in a block trade it conducted for Healthscope in 2015.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Goldman Sachs Australia had failed to tell investors that interest for the A$853 million ($628.66 million) block trade in shares of the health operator had waned.

“Investors need to have confidence that they are being provided with accurate information in the course of a bookbuild or underwriting process,” ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)