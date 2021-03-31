UPDATE 2-Australia's Macquarie hit with bank regulator penalty over capital reporting breaches

(Recasts, adds background, Macquarie comment)

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s banking regulator on Thursday said it would force Macquarie Group’s banking unit to raise its cash reserves following material breaches of prudential standards that raised serious concerns about its risk controls.

Macquarie Bank will need to hold additional operational capital of A$500 million ($380 million) after it treated intra-group funding arrangements incorrectly when reporting its capital and related-entity exposures, the regulator said.

Macquarie, which operates the country’s largest investment bank and asset manager, a fast growing commercial bank and a global commodities trading unit, said it shared the regulator’s disappointment and that it had programmes to strengthen its risk management framework.

The bank had breached reporting standards on liquidity multiple times between 2018 and 2020, due to deficiencies in its ability to manage the operational risk inherent in the complex intra-group structure, the regulator said.

“For one of the country’s largest financial institutions to have committed breaches of this nature is disappointing and unacceptable,” Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said.

“We cannot rule out further action as more information comes to light about the root causes of these breaches.”

Even when the contraventions were historical and didn’t impact on the company’s overall soundness, they raised “serious questions” about the bank’s risk management practices and its ability to calculate and report key prudential ratios, the regulator said.

The regulator will also subject Macquarie Bank to intensified supervision to fix frequent laxity in complying with its prudential requirements.

Macquarie shares were down 1.8% in early trading on Thursday, underperforming the broader market that was 0.20% higher.

“We will work with APRA through a period of intensified supervision to advance this work as quickly as possible,” Macquarie’s Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in a statement.