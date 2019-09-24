Australia orders audit of Paypal to ensure local unit complying with money laundering, terror laws

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial intelligence agency on Tuesday ordered the appointment of an external auditor to examine Paypal Australia’s compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

AUSTRAC said the order was given amid concerns about Paypal Australia’s compliance with obligations to report international fund transfers.

“When we suspect non-compliance, AUSTRAC will take action to protect the Australian community,” said Nicole Rose, Chief Executive Officer, AUSTRAC. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kim Coghill)