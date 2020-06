June 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Thursday that Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS pleaded guilty in the federal court to charges of criminal cartel conduct.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the charges relate to the transportation of vehicles, including cars, trucks and buses, to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)