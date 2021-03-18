Australia names PwC senior exec to banking regulator board

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday named the head of PwC’s global regulatory policy as a full-time member of the country’s banking regulator, where she will be tasked with overseeing activities at Australia’s A$3 trillion ($2.3 trillion) pension industry.

Margaret Cole, who was a senior executive at the British Financial Services Authority during the 2008 global financial crisis, will join the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) on July 1 for five years, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“Cole will bring a strong enforcement background and global perspective to APRA, further strengthening APRA’s leadership capability,” Frydenberg said in a statement.

APRA is an independent statutory authority that supervises institutions across banking, insurance and pension.

Cole, who joined PwC as its UK Chief Risk Officer in 2012, will become a member of APRA’s executive board alongside Chair Wayne Byres, and Deputy Chairs John Lonsdale and Helen Rowell.