Australia's corporate watchdog chairman to step down in coming months, says treasurer

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of Australia’s corporate regulator will step down in the coming months, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday, months after he stood aside pending a review over his expense claims.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chairman James Shipton stood aside in October, saying the government auditor suspected he overshot his maximum salary allocation with payments incurred moving from the United States.

The treasury will immediately start a search process for a new chairperson and finalise the appointment within the next three months, Frydenberg said. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)