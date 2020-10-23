Australia's corporate watchdog chief steps aside over expenses claims

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The chair of Australia’s corporate regulator said on Friday he was stepping aside pending a review of his claiming of expenses.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair James Shipton told a parliamentary hearing he would step aside immediately after the government auditor said an expenses claim related to his relocation from the United States may have breached his salary allocation.

“It is appropriate that I stand aside pending the outcome of the review,” Shipton told the hearing. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)