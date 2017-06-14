Australia shares finish near 1-month highs; NZ up

(Updates to close)

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended broadly firmer for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, tracking record highs on Wall Street that was helped by a rebound in technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1 percent, or 61.13 points, to 5,833.9, its highest close in a month.

The benchmark added 1.7 percent on Tuesday in its best day in seven months.

Investors are awaiting clarity on the future path of U.S. monetary policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates. The central bank is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 1800 GMT.

Financials stocks were the top gainers, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the biggest by market value, rising 1.4 percent.

CBA's 'Big Four' peers rose in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.7 percent.

Gold stocks guided the metals and miners index higher, while mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto held steady.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.6 percent, or 43.91 points, at 7,483.99.

Fisher & Pay Healthcare Corp and Spark New Zealand were the biggest gainers on the benchmark by weight, adding 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.