Australia, New Zealand shares track Wall Street higher; New Zealand marks record close

(Reuters) - New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high on Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a fourth session, tracking Wall Street as U.S. President Donald Trump called for some COVID-19 relief measures after calling off stimulus talks.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% higher at 12,235.92, rising for the seventh straight session. Vista Group VGL.NZ and Sky City SKC.NZ were the top percentage gainers, up 9.7% and 4.7%, respectively.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 1.1% at 6,102.2.

Overnight, all major Wall Street indexes closed sharply higher as Trump urged Congress to pass a series of smaller, standalone coronavirus relief measures after abruptly calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill until after the presidential election. [.N]

“This is a really a strong lead from the U.S., it’s not essentially anything that’s happening in our market,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Adding to the cheer, Melbourne, the capital of Australia’s coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria, on Wednesday reported the lowest two-week average of new cases.

Shares of buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Z1P.AX touched their highest level in more than a month and were the top percentage gainers on the Australian benchmark.

Among sectors, technology .AXIJ gained the most with a rise of 2.7%. Accounting software maker Xero XRO.AX was the top boost to the sub-index.

The metals and mining sub-index .AXMM jumped 1.4%, with sector leaders BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX adding 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose for a fourth day, with all "big four" banks closing in positive territory for a fourth session as well.

“Those feeling a bit brave are starting to buy banks at lower levels on anticipation that they will improve and produce dividends in the days ahead,” Smoling said.