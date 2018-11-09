Australia shares edge lower, weighed by Fed, miners; NZ up

* Aussie shares edge lower but post weekly gains

* Miners fall on state regulation, softer copper prices

* Energy stocks dip on slump in oil prices (Updates to close)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased on Friday, tracking global declines after the U.S. Federal Reserve affirmed its intention to continue raising rates and as softer metals prices and new state regulations weighed on mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.11 percent, or 6.4 points, to 5,921.8 at the close of trade but rose 1.24 percent over the week, its second straight week of gains. The benchmark closed 0.53 percent higher on Thursday.

The metals and mining stocks, among the biggest drags on the headline index, closed 0.4 percent lower. Global miner BHP and rival Rio Tinto falling 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Both miners have operations in the state of Queensland, which is set to unveil resource regulations next week requiring miners to pay into an “insurance fund” for the remediation of old mines.

Also weighing on miners were benchmark London copper prices , which slipped on Friday with the market on track for its sharpest weekly drop since mid-August

Energy stocks fell 1.3 percent, with sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum Ltd losing 1.3 percent and Santos Ltd falling 1.1 percent.

Oil prices weakened as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressured prices, with U.S. crude down 20 percent since early October as of Friday.

Meanwhile, financial stocks edged slightly higher with Commonwealth Bank of Australia gaining 0.5 percent while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd gained 0.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.40 percent or 35.39 points to finish the session at 8,931.4.

Dairy firm Synlait Milk Ltd closed 1.8 percent higher.