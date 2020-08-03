Australia shares end flat as investors brace for business closures

(Updates to close)

By Soumyajit Saha

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Monday as investors fretted that further virus-led business closures in the country’s second-largest state could assuage hopes of a quick economic rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.03% at 5,926.1 points at the close of trade.

Investor sentiment was ruffled after the country’s second-largest city Melbourne imposed a nightly curfew, as part of the country’s harshest movement restrictions to date, while the neighbouring states of New South Wales and South Australia also stepped up precautions.

“People are reassessing the burden of bad loans as businesses close, and domestic-focused banking and consumer stocks are suffering as a result,” Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcus Today Financial said.

Financials, which were the biggest laggards, closed more than 2% lower with the so-called ‘Big Four’ banks dropping as much as 4.1%.

Consumer stocks such as Wesfarmers and Aristocrat Leisure suffered, receding 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks surged more than 2%, with index heavyweight CSL Ltd closing 2.6% firmer.

The mining sub-index also advanced with Rio Tinto and BHP Group climbing 1% and 1.6%, respectively, on strong demand as China, the world’s top steel producer, continued to ramp up production.

The gold sub-index gained 2.21%, with bullion prices at record highs as fears about the economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Energy stocks also benefited from robust prices of the underlying commodity, with Viva Energy Group Ltd, up 5.4%.

Viva Energy was also among the top percentage gainers in the benchmark index as the company signalled a gradual recovery in petrol sales.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% lower, dented by financial and utility stocks.