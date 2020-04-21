Australia shares end lower on fears of severe economic damage

* ASX closes at lowest in almost two weeks

* RBA says economy could shrink significantly in first half

* Data suggests 6% of jobs lost mid-March to early April

* NZ sees worst session in four weeks (Updates to close)

By Arpit Nayak

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a near two-week low on Tuesday as fears of a severe economic damage deepened following its central bank’s comments, while a historic drop in crude prices overnight dragged energy stocks lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.5%, or 131.70 points, lower at 5,221.30, its lowest close since April 8.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the country would suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to the containment measures enforced to curb the coronavirus’ spread.

Although Australia has eased some of these restrictions as the virus’ spread showed signs of slowing, unemployment remains a concern with data suggesting three quarters of a million jobs may have been lost between mid-March and early April.

“The broad-based nature of the fall in payrolls and wages bodes poorly for household consumption and the broader economy,” Su-Lin Ong, analyst at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

“The likelihood of elevated and sticky unemployment post COVID-19 suggests that any recovery in household consumption in 2021 will be modest notwithstanding some post (social distancing) relaxation bounce.”

Dampening sentiment further, U.S. crude slipped into a negative territory for the first time ever on Monday as a virus-induced slump in demand resulted in swelling inventories, with storage space becoming harder to find.

Although prices regained some footing during the Asian trading hours, the energy sub-index finished 2% lower. Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 1.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

The virus massively hurt Australia’s no. 2 airline Virgin Australia Holdings as it entered voluntary administration.

Leading declines, healthcare stocks ended 2.6% lower as industry giant CSL shed 2.9% and Australian-listed shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp tumbled 6.8%.

Losses for miners were kept somewhat in check as gold stocks rose 1.9% on the back of a firmer bullion overnight.

However, the world’s biggest miner BHP shed 2.5% after flagging lower capital spending and steel output this year, despite a rise in third-quarter iron ore production.

The heavyweight index of financial stocks also settled 2.1% lower, with all the “Big Four” banks ending in the red.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 ended 2.1% or 226.80 points lower at 10,535.87, with financials and healthcare stocks being the biggest losers.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it plans to ease mortgage restrictions in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)