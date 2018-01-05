FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Basic Materials
January 5, 2018 / 5:50 AM / in an hour

Australia shares finish higher; NZ hits another record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday, hitting a fresh decade-peak and completing its first weekly session of gains in the new year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent, or 45.2 points to 6,122.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed slightly up in the previous session.

Financials and material stocks outperformed other sectors on the index.

The ‘Big Four’ banks gained between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia closing at its highest since Nov. 13.

The mining and materials index jumped 1.2 percent to its highest close in nearly five years, with mining heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd adding 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly by 0.1 percent, or 12.05 points, after retreating earlier in the day, finishing the session at a record high of 8,455.55.

Utilities and material stocks led the gains, with Meridian Energy closing up 1.2 percent at its highest in over three weeks and Fletcher Building Ltd climbing 1.6 percent to an 11-week closing high.

The index has gained for eight consecutive weekly sessions.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.