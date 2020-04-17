Australia shares finish week on a high note as U.S. lays out recovery plan

* ASX marks fourth consecutive weekly gain

By Arpit Nayak

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled higher on Friday as investor sentiment was lifted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to revive the world’s biggest economy almost a month after the coronavirus pandemic shut it down.

Broad-based gains pushed the S&P/ASX 200 index up 1.3% or 71.2 points to close at 5,487.50. The index clocked its fourth straight weekly gain.

However, the benchmark stock index pulled back from session highs after data showed that Australia’s top trade partner China suffered its first economic contraction on record in the first quarter, which was slightly larger than forecasts.

Overall, hopes that the United States will restart businesses soon to lead the global economic recovery and reports about Gilead’s drug working as a potential treatment for COVID-19 boosted risk appetite.

“The danger is in opening everything too early and seeing a second wave, but the Gilead drug helps sentiment and life is starting to return to a new normal slightly,” said Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

“Here in Australia we seemed to have a dodged a bullet but we can’t be complacent,” he added. The country’s daily growth rate of new infections has steadied but the prime minister has said virus-related curbs may remain in force for another year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also warned of the risk of lifting social restrictions too soon, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country showed a marked decline.

Health stocks gained most, settling 1.3% higher as heavyweight CSL tacked on 1.1% while hospital operator Ramsay Health Care added 4.9%.

The energy sub-index finished 1.3% up, as oil prices reacted positively to plans of reviving the U.S. economy.

Largest natural gas producer Woodside Petroleum moved up 0.8% while Oil Search gained 4.2%.

Amongst miners, Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 3.3% after the world’s largest iron ore miner reported higher first-quarter shipments and said demand in China showed signs of a recovery.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2.9% or 305.53 points to finish the session at 10,778.72. The index clocked its biggest weekly gain on record.

Local shares of lender Westpac Banking Corp firmed 1% while dairy producer a2 Milk Co Ltd rose 1.6% to touch a record high.