Australia shares rise most in over two months on rate-cut bets

(Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Wednesday by their most in more than two months as expectations grew that the central bank would cut interest rates in two weeks.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Westpac WBC.AX economist Bill Evans said he expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to further cut rates from a record low of 0.25%, sending the Australian dollar and three-year bond yields lower.

The view follows a speech by RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle on Tuesday where he signalled the likelihood of more monetary easing, and after National Australia Bank NAB.AX economists said they see a "significant risk" of a cut to the cash rate.

Sydney's ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.4% higher, snapping four straight sessions of falls.

“Westpac has now joined the chorus of people talking about a rate cut, which seems to have got the market all excited, especially in the over-sold sectors like banks,” said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Almost all stocks in the financial sector .AXFJ closed higher with the big-four banks adding between 1.9% and 2.9%.

Service Stream SSM.AX was the top gainer on the benchmark, jumping around 14%, after the National Broadband Network announced plans to upgrade infrastructure.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked an overnight rally in their U.S. counterparts and closed 2.7% higher. [.N]

Buy-now-pay-later sector bellwether Afterpay APT.AX climbed 2.9%, while smaller peer Sezzle SZL.AX jumped on a partnership with a unit of Ally Financial ALLY.N.

In New Zealand, the benchmark index .NZ50 ended 0.8% higher at 11,704.62.

In a widely expected move, the central bank held its official cash rate at a record low, but hinted at further easing and warned the economy may need support for a long time as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Local shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.NZ and Westpac WBC.NZ added 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.