Australian shares end higher on stimulus, hopes of easing curbs

(Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from a more than 2% drop in the previous session, boosted by stimulus talks and hopes of further easing in coronavirus restrictions in the country.

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 1% to finish at 5,872.9, snapping a three-day streak of losses.

Australian government announced a A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion) package to revive manufacturing across six sectors as part of a plan to get the economy out of its first recession in three decades.

Aiding sentiment was a headway made by U.S. lawmakers for a new $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package, which helped Wall Street post an upbeat close and exit the September quarter in black. [.N]

“Overnight rebound in Wall Street on talks that the U.S. congress was close on stimulus plans only helps boost the sentiment,” said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

“Sentiment is a lot more positive compared with just 24 hours ago, and these stimulus talks certainly make a huge difference,” Tao added.

Meanwhile, easing of border restrictions between Queensland and New South Wales also helped the market, while low new daily cases in Victoria kept the hopes of a “COVID-normal” 2021 without lockdowns alive.

All three major sub-indexes jumped, with miners .AXMM leading the pack. Global iron ore mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced up to 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, which rose 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.6% higher at 11,812.73, boosted by financials and healthcare sectors.

Dairy firm a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ continued its losing streak, slipping 1% to post its lowest close since March 17.