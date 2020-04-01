Australian shares end higher on upbeat China data; NZ up over 1%

* Energy stocks mark best day since October 2008

* Major Aussie banks can absorb rise in credit loss - S&P Global Ratings (Updates to close)

By Nikhil Subba

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed almost 4% higher on Wednesday, with energy and mining sectors leading gains, after upbeat data from the country’s biggest trading partner China showed some signs of improvement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.6% higher at 5,258.60, recovering from the benchmark’s 2.02% fall on Tuesday. The benchmark closed at its highest level since March 17.

China’s factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday, but the bare minimal growth showed the intense pressure on businesses. Separately, the country plans to step up fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to counter the pandemic’s economic impact.

“China remains the lynch-pin for Australia’s economic recovery, in particular our big-ticket items such as iron ore... Data from China showed our biggest trading partner has a pulse,” said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

However, worries persist over the country slipping into its first recession in almost three decades, as its government pumped in A$320 billion into the economy through several stimulus measures.

The division between those who predict financial gloom and those who believe the market currently represents good value “is producing the wild market swings as the balance between the two groups shifts,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

The energy sub-index closed 7.5% higher, a two-week peak and marked its best day since October 2008.

Oil Search settled 12.6% higher and Santos gained about 10%.

Miners rose 3.4%, their best session in a week, after Brazil’s Vale said the resumption of its lost production capacity could be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Mining giant BHP Group rose 4.3%, its biggest percentage gain since March 25 and Rio Tinto gained nearly 5%.

Financial stocks closed 2.6% higher, with all the “Big Four” lenders ending in positive territory.

S&P Global Ratings said Australia’s major banks have sizeable headroom within earnings to absorb multifold increase in credit loss.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.3% to finish at 9,926.08.

Movie software maker Vista Group International rose nearly 8% and Auckland International Airport ended 5.2% higher. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)