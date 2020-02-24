Australian shares fall most since mid-August on coronavirus fears; NZ down

(Updates to close)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 2% on Monday, their biggest since mid-August 2019, as sharp spikes in coronavirus cases outside mainland China deepened worries about a hit to the global economy.

South Korea put the country on high alert while the number of infections jumped to over 700 and deaths rose to seven. In Italy, a third person infected with the flu-like virus died on Sunday, while the number of cases jumped to above 150 from just three before Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.3%, or 160.70 points, to 6.978.30, its lowest close since Feb. 5.

Energy stocks dropped 4% to their lowest close since Oct. 10 as oil prices slumped nearly 3%.

Woodside Petroleum dropped 6.4% to its lowest close since Oct. 10, while Whitehaven Coal shed 5.8%.

However, Viva Energy Group rose over 1% after the company said it had approved a two-month maintenance turnaround of key units at its Geelong refinery.

Financial stocks dropped 1.7%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks shedding between 0.9% and 1.5%.

National Australia Bank cut some of its losses to close about 1% lower, after the country’s third-largest lender said it would increase the amount it was looking to raise from a notes offer.

Healthcare stocks, which are often seen as defensive ones, marked their worst session since August 2019. Bio-therapeutics firm CSL Ltd declined 3.4%.

Meanwhile, gold stocks provided some respite to the market, with the sectoral sub-index rising 4.2% to its highest close since Oct. 9 on safe-haven demand. Spot gold prices jumped as much as 2% to their highest in more than seven years.

Newcrest Mining gained 5.1%, while St Barbara added 4.9%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.8%, or 216.22 points, to finish the session at 11,857.12.

Shares of Air New Zealand slumped 5.5%, while those of A2 Milk Co slid 5%.