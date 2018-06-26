FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares fall on materials slump; NZ mostly unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Aussie shares end lower for third straight session

* Materials stocks lead declines

* BHP is the biggest drag on benchmark (Updates to close)

June 26 (Reuters) - Materials stocks drove Australian shares lower on Tuesday, with BHP leading declines after inking a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a lawsuit over a 2015 dam disaster.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 percent or 12.80 points to 6,197.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark declined 0.2 percent on Monday.

Samarco and parent companies Vale SA and BHP have signed a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a 20 billion reais ($5.30 billion) lawsuit related to a 2015 dam burst that killed 19 people, BHP said on Monday.

Shares of the world’s biggest miner slipped 1 percent, dragging the benchmark.

The wider metals and mining index also traded lower, underpinned by a fall in iron ore and copper prices.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd dipped about 1.8 percent to a near seven-week low, while BlueScope Steel Ltd declined 3.1 percent to its lowest since June 1.

Health care stocks were also in the red, with index heavyweight CSL Ltd dropping 0.7 percent, while Ramsay Health Care Ltd slid 2 percent to its lowest in more than three-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.44 points to finish the session at 8,989.80.

Industrials were the top losers on the main index, with Auckland International Airport Ltd falling 1.2 percent.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
