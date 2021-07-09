Australian shares post weekly loss on lockdown extension fears

* Tech stocks tank 2.8%, lead losses on ASX200

July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Friday to record a weekly loss, as the country stared at a possible extension in its lockdown due to a surge in virus cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.93% at 7,273.3, pulling back from a 3-week high notched in the previous session. For the week, it shed 0.5%.

Australian authorities warned on Friday that a three-week lockdown may be extended as Sydney reported its biggest rise in local cases for the year.

That battered travel stocks on the ASX 200. Travel agency Webjet, the second-biggest loser on the benchmark, declined as much as 6.5% to fall to its lowest level since May 20.

The technology sub-index tanked 2.8%, leading losses on the benchmark and dropped 1.7% for the week. Buy-now-pay-later juggernaut Afterpay fell 5.2% on Friday and posted its second straight weekly loss.

The sector tracked a weak Wall Street finish overnight, with Nasdaq retreating from record closing highs.

Financials were down 1.2% for the week, ending down for two of the last three weeks. The big four banks fell between 0.9% and 0.3%.

Miners dipped 0.5% but gained for the third straight week on upbeat commodity prices and a weak Australian dollar.

The country’s major miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the grim mood, energy stocks closed up 0.08% and extended gains into the second week even as oil prices remained under pressure from concerns of higher global crude supplies.

Viva Energy was up 5.1%, followed by Ampol Ltd , gaining 1.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,690.4. It snapped a 5-week winning streak to mark a slide of about 0.2%.