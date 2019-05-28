Australian shares up on mining gains, Rio Tinto highest since financial crisis

(Updates to close)

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian equities beat a three-session losing run on Tuesday as mining stocks rallied on firmer iron ore prices, sending shares of global miner Rio Tinto to their highest close since 2008.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 0.5%, or 32.9 points higher, at 6,484.8. The benchmark closed 4.1 points lower on Monday.

Iron ore prices have strengthened relentlessly in 2019 as supply concerns for the steel-making commodity beat persistent U.S.-China trade tensions that have otherwise weighed on global growth. On Tuesday, iron ore futures in China hit a fresh record high.

Local mining stocks have reaped the benefit, with Rio Tinto having gained over 36% this year and 2.2% for the day. BHP Group also gained 1.7% on Tuesday.

Energy stocks advanced over 1%, buttressed by brent crude oil prices, which consolidated above $70 per barrel, thanks to supply cuts led by OPEC and certain U.S. sanctions.

Local oil and gas companies such as Woodside Petroleum Ltd , Santos Ltd and Origin Energy Ltd climbed between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Oil Search shares ended 0.3% lower, still weak after political disarray in Papua New Guinea, which threatened to delay a project in which it is a partner.

Safe-haven gold stocks lost their lustre in the positive market, with Newcrest Mining Ltd, Evolution Mining Ltd and St Barbara Ltd giving up between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Elsewhere, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises ended 5% lower at its worst close since 2015, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the pizza maker’s stock to “equal-weight” from “overweight”.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.2% lower at 10,123.32, with industrials stocks among the top losers.

Air New Zealand extended its fall to end 2.2% lower, after it cut its 2019 earnings expectations on Monday.