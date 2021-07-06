Tech stocks drag Australia shares lower, despite energy boost

* Energy stocks surge to near 3-week high

* Tech stocks dip for fifth straight session

* RBA trims bond buying programme (Updates to close)

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday weighed down by tech stocks and as the country’s central bank in a policy meeting decided to pare its bond buying programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index reversed gains made in the morning trade to end 0.7% lower at 7,261.8 points, it’s lowest in a week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia in its July policy meeting on Tuesday held the cash rate at 0.1%, as widely expected, and highlighted ongoing virus outbreaks as a key near-term uncertainty.

“It’s inflation on trade today, with the rising oil prices threatening recovery. The U.S. Federal Reserve may be forced to raise rates, which is very concerning,” Brad Smoling of Smoling Stockbroking said.

However, the jump in oil prices boosted Australia’s energy sub-index which rallied to 1.6%, after hitting a near 3-week high during Tuesday’s session.

Oil Search Ltd closed up 4.62%, which was also the biggest gainer on the benchmark, followed by Australia’s largest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal at 3.9%.

Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks, raising concerns that supplies will tighten further.

The tech stocks fell 1.8%, weighing on the benchmark, led by Appen Ltd, down 6.2%, and Megaport Ltd, losing 3.5%.

Further souring sentiments were the big four banks, down between 0.2% and 0.6%, while the financial sub-index fell 0.42%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,758.9. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)