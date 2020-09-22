Australia shares hit over two-month low as miners drag; U.S. stimulus woes weigh

(Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday hit a more than three-month low, pressured by miners and energy stocks, due to overnight Wall Street losses as possible delays in fresh stimulus raised concerns about a longer recovery path for the U.S. economy.

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO slid 0.6% to 5,790.10 by 0034 GMT, after falling 0.9% to hit its lowest since June 16 earlier. It lost 0.7% in the previous session.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Monday over the possibility of delays in fresh stimulus from Congress following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Congress has for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill, on top of the roughly $3 trillion already enacted into law.

Concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and the UK also spurred fears of obstruction to a nacent recovery in the global economy and further pressure to equity markets.

In local trade, a fall in ironore prices knocked the Australian mining index .AXMM down as much as 2.5% to its lowest level since Sept. 4.

Major miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX both fell around 2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 3.3% to their lowest since Sept. 14, following a decline in bullion prices.

SSR Mining SSR.AX lost over 10%, while Pantoro Ltd PNR.AX fell as much as 5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ declined almost 2% to a near five-month low, as oil prices fell, hurt by a dim outlook for global demand as COVID-19 cases increase.

Santos STO.AX fell as much as 2.9% to a one-week low, while Oil Search OSH.AX hit its lowest since May 14.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.43% to 11,589 after earlier hitting its lowest since Aug. 17.

The top percentage gainers were Ryman Healthcare Ltd RYM.NZ, up 3.11%, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd FPH.NZ, gaining 2.28%.