Australia shares likely to gain on strength in energy, miners; New Zealand rises

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday, with gains in energy and mining shares on the back of strength in commodity prices likely to be capped by losses in gold stocks.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.5%, a 21.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% in early trade, extending gains for a seventh session.