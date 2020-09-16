Australia shares likely to slip at the open, New Zealand rises

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street down, as a renewed tech sell-off erased initial gains notched by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on optimism stoked by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s continued dovish stance.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.2%, a 6.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% in early trade.