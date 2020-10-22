Australia shares near two-week low as energy, financial stocks weigh

(Reuters) - Australian shares slumped to a near two-week low on Thursday, weighed by energy and financial stocks, after an impasse in U.S. stimulus talks tempered market sentiment globally.

Broad-based losses pushed the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1.5% or 90.10 points to 6,101.70 by 2348 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

The energy index tumbled 2.5% to lead losses, as oil prices fell 3% overnight after U.S. inventory figures showed demand for refined products lagged as global coronavirus cases spiked. [O/R]

Sector heavyweights Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum fell about 2% each as the oil and gas producers reported lower quarterly sales.

Wall Street fell overnight with investors fretting if the talks between lawmakers would result in a much-needed coronavirus relief bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed doubts over its passage before the presidential elections. [.N]

Heavyweight Australian financial stocks slid 1.6% to mark its worst day since Sept. 30, pressured by a 5% drop in wealth manager AMP Ltd and losses in the “Big Four” banks.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp - lost between 1.1% to 2%.

AMP said its Australian arm saw net outflows of A$1.95 billion ($1.38 billion) over three months ended Sept. 30 and flagged further losses of A$450 million in the coming quarter.

The healthcare index fell 0.5%, with industry behemoth CSL Ltd falling 1.8%.

In a bright spot, medical centre operator Healius Ltd rose 5.8% to top the ASX200 after giving a positive first-quarter update.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,378.2.

Telecom infrastructure company Chorus Ltd and Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd fell 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, and were among top laggards.

($1 = 1.4081 Australian dollars)