Australia shares poised to drop on waning U.S. stimulus hopes, NZ flat

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to dip on Wednesday as sentiment took a hit after the U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that a COVID-19 aid relief would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4% or 24 points, a 31-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.7% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.