Australia shares poised to open lower as global economy slows

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as risk sentiment took a hit after data showed business activity in the United States and the Euro zone slowed in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.9%, a 73.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 2.4% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% by 2223 GMT.
