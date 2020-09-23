Australia shares poised to open lower as global economy slows

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as risk sentiment took a hit after data showed business activity in the United States and the Euro zone slowed in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.9%, a 73.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 2.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% by 2223 GMT.