Australia shares poised to open lower on U.S. stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine delay

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to decline on Wednesday as the mood soured after a United States fiscal stimulus package faced another hurdle and a major drugmaker halted its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 47.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, as at 2035 GMT. The benchmark closed up about 1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.05% in early trade.