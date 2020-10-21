Australia shares poised to open sharply lower, NZ flat

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday as talks over a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled, while weak oil prices are likely to weigh on local energy stocks.

Australian share price index futures fell 1.1% or 69 points, a 79.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, at 2026 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.03% in early trade.