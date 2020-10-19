Australia shares set to drop on COVID-19 lockdown fears, NZ flat

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to decline on Tuesday as coronavirus infections in Europe sparked fears of more severe lockdowns, while weak iron ore prices will likely weigh on heavyweight local mining stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7% or 45 points, a 54.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2144 GMT.