Australia shares set to fall on concerns over global economic recovery

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as concern over renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the UK, following resurgent coronavirus infections, put a dent on the global economic outlook.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.9%, a 68.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.2% by 2228 GMT.