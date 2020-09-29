Australia shares set to follow Wall Street lower, New Zealand inches up

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, with an overnight drop in oil prices also likely to put pressure on the benchmark.

Wall Street snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors took money off the table hours before the first U.S. presidential debate, while oil prices dropped over 3% over demand concerns.[.N][O/R]

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.9%, a 73.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark closed little changed on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% in early trade.