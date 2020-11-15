Australia shares set to gain after U.S. stocks notch record close; New Zealand up

FILE PHOTO: An investor is reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Monday tracking Wall Street peers, after U.S. shares notched a record closing high at the end of last week on upbeat earnings reports and hopes for a successful COVID-19 vaccine.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.8%, or 51 points, a 27.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday.

Sentiment in Asia is likely to get a lift after the S&P 500 notched a record closing high on Friday, with Cisco Systems CSCO.O and Walt Disney Co DIS.N reporting strong results, lending hope that the U.S. economy and companies may be on the path to a recovery. [.N]

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% by 2122 GMT.