Australia shares set to open higher as Biden clinches victory; New Zealand rises

FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch higher on Monday as Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential race after four days of suspense is expected to buoy risk sentiment, while weakness in the U.S. dollar is likely to boost miners.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.2%, an 11.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher at 6,190.20 points on Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 12,415.8 in early trade.